HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Fire officials are trying to figure out how a house fire started in a northwest Harris County neighborhood overnight.

The fire started early Tuesday morning at a house on Woodedge Drive.

The fire department says when that call initially came in, they were told the family of three who lives here was trapped inside. Thankfully, they were able to get out before firefighters showed up.

The fire department says they were able to contain the fire to the garage and an RV parked outside – both are destroyed. However, the blaze did not make it in the house.

Firefighters say they had a bit of trouble battling fire, because of the amount of stuff in both the garage and the house.

