HOUSTON — The family of a 28-year-old man shot and killed at a restaurant bar this weekend is demanding answers.

The shooting happened at the Ojos Locos sports cantina on the 15150 Block of the North Freeway.

The victim was identified by the attorney as 28-year-old Javier Sanchez. Tuesday, the attorney for the victim’s family said Sanchez was just having a fun night with friends and family when he was shot in the back.

RELATED: HCSO: Security guard shoots two, kills one at north Harris County cantina

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened as the bar was closing. An argument started and one of the armed security guards shot the two men, killing Sanchez. The entire ordeal was captured on camera by bystander Denise Bautista.

“Things just escalated out of control. This security guy was just shooting his gun like he was a gangster it was ridiculous,” said Richard J Presutti, the family attorney.

The attorney for the family said they plan on going after the Ojos Locos sports bar and cantina and the armed security company.

We have reached out to Ojos Locos, and they tell KHOU 11 they work with a third party security company during busy times.

They have ended their business with the security company and are reviewing their security policies.

As of right now, no charges have been filed against anyone. The sheriff’s office will turn over the evidence to the district attorney’s office, and it will be up to the grand jury to decide if any charges will be filed.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter