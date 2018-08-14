HOUSTON - The family of a toddler who died after being left in a hot daycare van is suing the childcare center.

The parents of 3-year-old R.J. Pryer Jr. filed the lawsuit, accusing Discovering Me Academy of negligence for not having systems in place to account for all children on field trips, especially during extreme heat.

Roughly four hours after returning to the daycare from the park on July 19, the toddler was found unresponsive inside the van where officials said temperatures reached 113 degrees.

Pryer's parents said on Tuesday they want to see the daycare's rules and laws changed so that no other family might experience the devastation they are experiencing after the loss of their child.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help with a memorial foundation in the child's name.

