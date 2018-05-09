HOUSTON — The family of a man killed in a Missouri City workplace shooting is suing his employer, accusing Ben E. Keith of leaving its 24/7 food distribution center unsecured, despite recent threats of violence.

Francisco “Joel” Reyes, 31, the building’s overnight supervisor and his shift’s three-time Employee of the Year, died in the August 20 shooting.

Two weeks later, it's a loss that's still hard for Reyes’ wife, Michele Peña, to describe.

"I miss him," said Peña on Wednesday afternoon. "I'm just devastated, and he's not here with my family anymore."

The couple was married for ten years and had two daughters, ages 9 and 5, and a son, who turned five months old Wednesday.

"I will always love him, and it's gonna be hard without him, hard for my children that keep asking for him," said Peña.

Reyes, the family’s sole breadwinner, was shot to death with a semi-automatic handgun while working inside Ben E. Keith's Missouri City food distribution center on the 700 block of Cravens Road.

Police say the shooter was Kristine Peralez, 29, an off-duty employee who they say also wounded another employee before dying from a gunshot wound to the chest. According to police, preliminary autopsy reports indicate Peralez shot herself.

"This tragedy was preventable,” said Benny Agosto, Jr., the family’s attorney. “It never should have happened."

On Wednesday, the family filed a lawsuit in Harris County against Ben E. Keith and Peralez's estate, accusing negligence, gross negligence, premises liability, and failure to protect its employees.

"In the last three months, there had been threats of violence by co-workers on this property,” said Agosto, who said Peralez did not make those threats. “In fact, it was serious enough that Ben E. Keith had to go and hire security and brought security to patrol the premises."

However, Agosto, who said he did not know the specific nature of those threats, says the company dropped the security a month before Reyes' murder.

The attorney says when the family hired him shortly after the shooting, he reached out to Ben E. Keith for documentation but has not heard back.

"The security gates are not even down,” said Agosto, referencing images on Google Earth. “They always remain open. Where there is a security shack, it's not really a security shack, it's just a shack for the trucks…to go in and out of the property."

The family is asking for $25 million in damages, hoping for some accountability, relief and to send a message to other companies.

Agosto said Wednesday that Ben E. Keith posted openings for security positions on job websites after the shooting.

KHOU reached out to Ben E. Keith for comment early Wednesday afternoon but has not heard back.

