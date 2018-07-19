HOUSTON – It’s been almost four weeks since Brittany Burfield’s mother last saw or heard from her beloved daughter.

On Thursday, during a press conference at Houston Police headquarters, her family asked for more information on their missing daughter, saying they just want to bring her home.

Closure is what both investigators and Brittany’s family are now searching for.

The 37-year-old was last seen on June 25, her body is still missing. Since then, Alex Haggerty, 37, has been charged with murder in connection to her death.

Police said Haggerty knew her, and some of her clothes were found inside his home in the Third Ward.

They said the two briefly lived together at Burfield’s apartment back in May. Burfield was his landlord, but she kicked him out less than a month later.

And on Thursday, detectives said, Haggerty admitted to killing Burfield to his family and friends, including drugging, suffocating, shooting and possibly even stabbing her.

He has since denied the graphic details investigators to police. He’s also not telling them where Burfield is.

In desperation, holding back tears, Burfield’s mother pleaded with the public, asking anyone with information to please come forward.

“Everyone who met Brittany loved her, she did not deserve what happened to her, we just want her found,” Trisha Valentine, Burfield’s mother, said.

Detectives said Haggerty, whose been out on parole for less than a year, has a history of violence with women.

He was sentenced to a 20-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery, but was let out after 15 years.

They also say he was seen with Burfield’s car after she’d been reported missing.

Detectives are asking for any details that can help them solve this case, if you know something call Houston Police.

Brittany Burfield was reported missing by her mother on June 25, 2018.

