Family of innocent victim in fatal crash with HCSO cruiser retains well-known attorney

Autrey Davis died in the crash on Jan. 12 and her two children were hurt. The deputy involved was chasing a robbery suspect when it happened.

HOUSTON — The family of a Houston woman who was killed earlier this month during a high-speed chase involving a Harris County Sheriff's Office cruiser has retained a well-known attorney.

Attorney Ben Crump said in a statement Friday that he and attorney Darren Miller will be working with the family of Autrey Davis and "expected a transparent investigation and full accountability" for her death and "her children's trauma."

"This traumatic collision that claimed their mother will impact those babies for the rest of their lives," Crump said in the statement. "Police pursuits should be done with great care and the ultimate goal of not injuring innocent civilians."

Davis and her children, ages 2 and 3, were driving in the area of Laura Koppe and Lockwood Drive on Jan. 12 when a Harris County sheriff's deputy, who was chasing a robbery suspect, slammed into her vehicle, authorities said at the time.

Both children and the deputy survived the crash but were hospitalized with injuries.

Crump is no stranger to high-profile clients around the country and in Houston. His firm is representing victims who attended the 2021 Astroworld Festival who are suing the event promoter and rapper Travis Scott.

The Jan. 12 pursuit and crash are still under investigation.