HOUSTON -- It’s been almost one month since Will Nguyen, a Houston native, was arrested in Vietnam during violent protests.

Images of the 32-year-old being dragged and beaten surfaced online.

His family hopes a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Vietnam will lead to his release.

The last four weeks have been agonizing for Nguyen's family.

His sister, Victoria Nguyen, said his family has done everything in their power to free him.

They hope Secretary Pompeo can put pressure on Vietnamese officials.

“It almost feels like all the effort we’ve made is useless or really hasn’t made a difference because ultimately it’s up to them to decide what they want to do," Victoria Nguyen said.

Days after Nguyen's arrest, his sister Victoria met with lawmakers in Washington D.C. to push for her brother’s release.

She said both of the senators in Texas are on board.

"The Texas delegation, there’s about 15 members from the Texas delegation that wrote another letter to the Vietnam ambassador," she said.

His supporters hope the secretary of state can help free him.

“So I’m hopeful that this will be a discussion but if it doesn’t work out I really don’t know what it’s going to take at this point," Victoria Nguyen said.

She said the process has been exhausting but will continue fighting until her brother is released.

“I think we are not going to give up and I think all of us have dealt with enough tragedies in our family to kind of deal with things like this,” she said.

Victoria said clips of a video her family made for Will were shown to him and he got very emotional.

However, he is aware many people in the U.S. are fighting to get him home.

