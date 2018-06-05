HOUSTON – Friday night’s warehouse fire in the city’s Second Ward, left a family of eight devastated.

Three generations of the Morales family called the house next door to the North Drennan Street mattress warehouse their home. The flames from the three-alarm fire destroyed the warehouse, and the Morales house too.

Cindy Morales says her family lost everything.

“My dad, all his hard work. It’s just blew out. He put a lot into this home, and just for it to get ruined so fast.”, Morales said.

KHOU 11 News was there as firefighters rescued the family’s dog. Morales sister had to be convinced to leave the house.

Physically, the Morales family is fine. Emotionally, they are heartbroken.

The family has set up an online fundraising account as they try to start the rebuilding process.

