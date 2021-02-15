Family of 6 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

CYPRESS, Texas — A family was rushed to a Cypress-area hospital in the middle of the winter storm because they were trying to stay warm inside their Cypress-area home.
Six people, including four children, were taken to an area hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.
Cy-Fair FD officials said the family was using a charcoal grill to warm their apartment in the 8500 block of Easton Commons Drive on Monday afternoon.
Authorities wanted to remind people to never use a grill or over to heat their home. Also, don't run a generator inside. Doing so produces carbon monoxide.
Carbon monoxide is called the silent killer because it’s a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas. Most people don’t know it’s there. Symptoms of CO poisoning include dizziness, fatigue and vomiting.
- Check your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms. These devices are essential to warn you of a fire or dangerous malfunction with a furnace, water heater, fireplace or stove. Test your alarms monthly and change batteries every year.