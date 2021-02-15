Family of 6 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

The family was reportedly using a charcoal grill to warm the inside of their home.

CYPRESS, Texas — A family was rushed to a Cypress-area hospital in the middle of the winter storm because they were trying to stay warm inside their Cypress-area home.

Six people, including four children, were taken to an area hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

Cy-Fair FD officials said the family was using a charcoal grill to warm their apartment in the 8500 block of Easton Commons Drive on Monday afternoon.

Authorities wanted to remind people to never use a grill or over to heat their home. Also, don't run a generator inside. Doing so produces carbon monoxide.

Carbon monoxide is called the silent killer because it’s a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas. Most people don’t know it’s there. Symptoms of CO poisoning include dizziness, fatigue and vomiting.

Check your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms. These devices are essential to warn you of a fire or dangerous malfunction with a furnace, water heater, fireplace or stove. Test your alarms monthly and change batteries every year.