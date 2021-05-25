Family finds new home after 4-year-old daughter is shot outside their apartment

For Fredrick and Martha Lane, it’s the first piece of property they’ve ever owned.

HOUSTON — Finally some happy news for a Houston family after a heartbreaking month.

Their 4-year-old girl was shot in the head outside their apartment back in April. Today, she’s doing OK and is in rehab while the family has a brand new home to call their own.

The Lane family is finally moving in to their new home.

“Don’t have to deal with the landlord, evictions, don’t have to deal with people just wanting money," Fredrick Lane said.

For Fredrick and Martha Lane, it’s the first piece of property they’ve ever owned.

“It's the very first home that we’ve owned," Fredrick Lane said. "I’m so ready to finally meet all the neighbors, have a BBQ.”

And the best part is they feel safe.

“Here, they have police. They have security," Lane said.

Speaking to us through an interpreter, the family says they were able to purchase the three-bedroom, two-bathroom mobile home with the help of donations that poured in after KHOU 11 shared their story.

“It feels like a burden's been lifted off my shoulder. I feel really good. I feel much more settled, and I want to thank everybody for all their help. I really appreciate it," Martha Lane said.

Both born deaf and after being homeless for several years, Fredrick and Martha Lane had finally moved their family into an apartment in north Harris County back in April.

But just weeks later, their daughter Helena was shot while sitting in her car seat.

Today, she’s in a rehab hospital, but the family hopes she’ll be back with them very soon.

“We just have to wait and see. I feel once she’s walking, then she will be ready to come home," Lane said.

The house is a little empty. They still need furniture, but for now, they’re just happy to be home.