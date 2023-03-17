Danielle "Danie" Jones was visiting Dallas from Houston with her son when she was shot and killed Wednesday morning.

DALLAS — Early Wednesday morning, Danielle Jones was one of two people fatally shot at a Deep Ellum bar. She was on vacation with her 8-year-old son, Davon "Kidd" Carson, at the time.

Now, the 30-year-old's family is beginning to make funeral arrangements and has started a GoFundMe to help cover expenses for Jones' memorial and funeral.

"She was always willing to help anyone in need," Jones' family wrote on GoFundMe. "Whether that was a smile or the shirt from her back. Let’s give back and send our girl off the right way and set Kidd up for success by starting a college fund!"

Police said investigators learned that one of the victims, Rickey Gossett, was on the patio of the bar when he was approached by a suspect "who fired multiple shots," hitting him, according to a news release.

One of the fired rounds went through a window at the bar and hit Jones who was standing inside, police said. A third person was hit by a bullet fragment and had non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, the suspect reportedly ran north on Elm Street. Police described him as about 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a design or lettering on the front, shorts, and a ski mask.

Police are still investigating the shooting.