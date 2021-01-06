Family of missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson searches for answers in his disappearance

Police say the last time they can independently verify Sam's location is on April 30 when he was at school.

HOUSTON — Houston police are still following leads into the disappearance of 6-year-old Samuel Olson.

Police searched the Gateway at Ellington apartment complex Monday. Texas Equusearch planned to conduct a physical search Tuesday, but it did not happen, saying the stories given to police don’t add up, which makes it difficult for them to know where to start.

Samuel turned 6 years old Saturday. He was reported missing on Thursday.

Police say the last time they can independently verify his location is on April 30 when he was at school. Samuel’s paternal grandmother, Tonya Olson, says he was with her the following weekend. Olson says she heard him on the phone a little over a week ago.

Police say Sam attended Holbrook Elementary in Cy-Fair ISD. They say the little boy was reported missing Thursday by someone claiming Samuel was taken by another person.

Sam’s grandmother says they have now lost contact with her son’s girlfriend. His grandmother said she has no idea where her grandson is; she just wants to find him.

“Just bring Sam home. Just bring Sam home,” Olson said. “This can’t go on anymore. We need to know where he is. Where he is and that he’s safe and that he’s good. And that way he can have a birthday party.”

HPD says they had DPS issue a child safety alert through CPS. They say that goes directly to law enforcement in the case that an officer comes in contact with people listed on that alert.

Police searched an apartment and towed a car overnight after getting a tip this was the last location same was seen.