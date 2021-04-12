Family of 4 hospitalized in critical condition after crash on Hardy Toll Road, officials say

In total, five people were transported after a two-vehicle crash near Rankin Road, Aldine Fire Department District Chief Joe Leggett confirmed.

HOUSTON — An overnight crash on the Hardy Toll Road put five people in the hospital, including a couple and their two children, according to the Aldine Fire Department.

District Chief Joe Leggett confirmed all five victims were transported in critical condition.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the tollway near Rankin Road.

Firefighters said the mother was driving when the family's vehicle crashed into a steel-enforced concrete barrier dividing traffic lanes. It came to a stop sideways and was struck by a second vehicle.

We're told firefighters had to extricate at least one person.

The family members and an occupant in the second vehicle were transported to the hospital.

Leggett said the father is still fighting for his life. He was last reported to be undergoing surgery.

"[He] was very critical with severe bodily injuries, and they were able to keep him alive." Leggett said. "As far as I know, he is still alive at the hospital."