HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a possible road rage incident that caused serious injuries to a family of four, including two young children.

The incident happened as Christopher Villareal was driving home to Brenham after spending the day at the Natural Science Museum with is children, 2 and 8 years old, and his wife.

Villareal says he was pulling onto 290 near Barker Cypress when he merged in front of a silver pickup truck. He says the driver of that truck flipped out.

“I can’t even explain it,” Villareal said. “It’s just unbelievable. He just kept harassing us for a good mile, mile and a half. He was basically trying to tell me to pull over, pull off the freeway, so he could get into a physical confrontation, but I had my family with me, and I wasn’t trying to do that.”

Villareal says he rolled his window down and told him there were children in his car, trying to get the driver to calm down, which didn’t work.

According to the family, the pickup driver side swiped them and then hit them a second time from behind, causing their SUV to flip three times.

“It happened really fast, but it seems like it was taking forever for us to come to a complete stop," Villareal said.

Luckily everyone was wearing a seatbelt, but it was a close call for his 2-year-old son.

“He actually almost flew out of the window, but his car seat is what saved him," Villareal said.

Villareal was able to climb out of the passenger side to get to his children in the back seat. Both kids were conscious but had concussions and bumps and bruises.

His wife, who was in the passenger seat, had to be helped out of the vehicle by Good Samaritans. Several bones in her right hand were broken.

“It was a miracle that we made it out alive," Villareal said.

The man who caused the accident took off. He’s described as a white man around 20, driving a silver longbed pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, which would have damage to the driver side.

“What he did, my family, they didn’t deserve that," Villareal said. "We just want this cat off the streets in case he does it to another family, next time he might be successful at what he was doing.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to help with medical bills and a car replacement.

Anyone with information about the pickup truck driver is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Department.

