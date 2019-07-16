CROSBY, Texas — A man was killed when he crashed into a home in the Crosby area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at about 2:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of Bluff View Drive.

Deputies said the driver's car went all the way into the home. The driver was found dead after the crash.

Family members have identified him as 39-year-old Nick Bowens. He was a father of two who became paralyzed from the waist down after a terrible car wreck three years ago.

Family members said Nick was driving home at the time of Tuesday morning's incident. They believe he fell asleep and missed the turn for their street. He kept going until he missed a curve in the road and slammed into a neighbor's home.

Thankfully no one was inside the home at the time, although the homeowners arrived shortly after. They said the bedroom that was hit was their son's, who is away at college.

Firefighters said the home was struck by another vehicle on July 4, 2018. In that crash a vehicle went through a garage and into the backyard.

The home is located along a curve in the road on the east side of Lake Houston.

HCSO’s vehicular crimes division is investigating the crash. Right now it is unknown if there was any other impairment or a medical emergency led to the crash, but it is believed that speed may have been a factor.

