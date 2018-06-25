HOUSTON - Family members and friends said good bye to Houston Police Officer Norbert Ramon on Monday.

Officer Ramon, 55, lost his battle with colon cancer recently and his funeral was held in Channelview.

He is known as a Hurricane Harvey hero after he saved hundreds of lives during the storm all while fighting cancer.

“My main concern was to help the citizens,” Ramon said at the time. "Nothing else was on my mind. I didn’t worry about me or anything.”

The funeral for Senior Police Officer Norbert Ramón will begin at 11am. Watch live on the HPD Facebook page https://t.co/k3xB5AnyJ3 pic.twitter.com/vDI0QQHoQW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 25, 2018

The Houston Police Department live-streamed the funeral service on Facebook Monday.

MORE:

Cop with terminal cancer rescues hundreds of Harvey victims

Harvey hero, HPD Officer Noberto Ramon dies after battle with colon cancer

Funeral service set for HPD Officer Noberto Ramon

© 2018 KHOU