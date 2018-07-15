HOUSTON - Family members and friends gathered at a vigil Saturday night for a woman who has been missing for three weeks.

With candles and prayers, dozens of people gathered on the grassy lawn outside St. Luke's Presbyterian Church.

A blow-up projector screen showed pictures of Brittany Burfield who was last heard from on June 25.

Those at the vigil prayed for a miracle and tried to keep hope alive.

“Someone is going to see her and she is going to be brought back to us," said Burfield's mother, Trisha Valentine. "Or, if someone who doesn’t know the Lord, eyes are going to be opened from this event."

On Thursday, investigators searched a home in the Third Ward and found clothing belonging to Burfield.

Authorities have been questioning a person of interest, Alex Haggerty, 37, but have not called him a suspect in her disappearance.

