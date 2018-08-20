HOUSTON — UPDATE: The family of three that went missing Sunday on Crystal Beach has been found safe.

A helicopter aircrew located the three overdue Jet Skiers stranded in East Galveston Bay after running out of gas, according to the Coast Guard.

The aircrew vectored in a Port Bolivar Fire Department boat crew due to the shallow depth of water, the Coast Guard said.

The family did not request medical assistance and were taken back to Stingaree Restaurant & Marina in Crystal Beach

---

PREVIOUS: The Coast Guard is searching for two adults and a child who went missing Sunday on Crystal Beach.

The trio had launched their Jet Ski from Stingaree Restaurant & Marina but have not been found, according to the Coast Guard.

Family members of Ray and Tiffany Delacruz and their 3-year-old child alerted Coast Guard officials that they were overdue after launching on a 20-minute excursion on their Kawasaki 900 Jet Ski.

The adults reportedly wore orange and black life jackets. The child reportedly wore a dark blue life jacket.

The Kawasaki is white with a green hood, black handles and a green and grey seat, according to the Coast Guard.

Galveston County's sheriff's office is also assisting in the search.

Anyone with information can contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.

