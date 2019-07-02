HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Jimmy Lauder is out on bond after the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said he set his own house on fire with his wife and two kids inside back on December 16th.

"I worry for all of our safety," said Tessie Fraysur. "I don't sleep at night because of fear."

Tessie and Darren Fraysur's daughter Lindsey managed to get out with her two children in time. Since then prosecutors have charged Lauder with arson and child endangerment. Lindsey's parents say this was a lot more than that.

"I do believe he did try to kill them," said Fraysur. "There's no doubt in my mind about that."

Pictures from inside the home show how devastating the fire was and how lucky they were to make it out. The family believes this was clearly attempted murder.

"I think it was very premeditated," said Fraysur. "When talking to arson investigators it's clear it would have gone up pretty fast. He had the front and back doors open, windows broke. The ventilation was perfect for it to go up in smoke."