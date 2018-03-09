HOUSTON — EquuSearch was forced to suspend their efforts Monday looking for two siblings who disappeared last week, but that didn’t stop the family from getting out and searching themselves.

This, all after the woman’s van was found torched on a Galveston beach.

Through the rain and the worry, their hope is hard to hold.

"I wish I could say I know she’s somewhere. she’s okay. Maybe somebody has her, but I just don’t feel it," Lia Salamanca said of her mom Dina.

Salamanca says this isn’t like her mom to disappear for days with nothing, no sign for her children to find her.

“Just anything, any clue that can give us any indication of where we should be looking," Salamanca said. “Thursday we still hadn’t heard from her, and then we started actively searching for her and my uncle."

Her uncle disappeared first. Roy Escobar was last seen last Sunday leaving his home. Salamanca says two days later, her mom Dina Escobar went to check on him. Then she too went missing.

“There’s so much, I don’t even know what to think. It’s been so many days, and every day, it just beats me down a little more. And I’m trying to be strong, and just I have to find them no matter what," Salamanca said.

Police found a van torched down to its shell Sunday on a Galveston beach. They finally linked it to their mom’s missing van.

So now, they’re clinging to every clue or any hint that might lead them to what they want to find most - their mom and their uncle alive.

"If this was one of us missing, she wouldn’t stop, she wouldn’t sleep," Salamanca said.

Equusearch will be back out Tuesday morning with the family to help. They are begging anyone with information to come forward.

