Helping families uprooted by pandemic focus of upcoming Houston Black Real Estate Association gala

HBREA's virtual gala, which is themed "Rise and Shine," will take place Thursday, June 24.

HOUSTON — While millions of Americans are getting back to normal life, countless others are still reeling from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, especially those who may have lost their homes.

The Houston Black Real Estate Association is doing its part to help families get back on their feet through its HBREA bi-annual gala, which is themed "Rise and Shine!" for 2021.

It's a virtual affair that will be held Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m.

The organization has committed to donating a portion of the gala proceeds toward COVID-19 relief, especially housing assistance, as well as college scholarships.

For 72 years, the HBREA has focused on educating minority communities in homeownership from advocating for fair housing opportunities and fair lending laws to community development and housing construction to free educational workshops.

The gala will also include an award ceremony spotlighting the industry's 20 most accomplished and influential Black real estate professionals. They'll be a keynote address from business mogul Tiana Von Johnson, one of only a few African-American female brokers to make a name for herself on Wall Street.