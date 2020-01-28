HOUSTON — The city of Houston released an updated damage report Monday for structures impacted by Friday's early morning explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing.

The damage to homes ranges from minor, like a broken window, to major -- such as the home is a total loss.

The damage totals are comparable to what we saw after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, but the response and recovery is and will be completely different.

As soon as you walk into a home off Stanford Court, you see the house was literally rattled seven inches off its foundation.

"Yes. From the blast. Isn’t that crazy," Rebecca McKeehan said as she invited KHOU into her mother's home. "Now come look at this."

From shards of glass that are still stuck in walls, to the shell of the home's roof, four days later, there's still so much for McKeehan to navigate.

On Monday, she learned the two-story home that's belonged to her mother for nearly 20 years is a total loss.

"She still works full-time. The sad part is, this was her office," McKeehan said from her mother's upstairs bedroom. "She worked from home."

Her job is on hold as the family works to move what little memories can be saved.

"It's a lot of unknowns. I wish there were a timeline and bullet points of what to do next," McKeehan said.

It's the million-dollar question.

Even volunteers don't know how to help.

"Insurance companies have come and they have directed the work on some of the homes," said Nathan Block with the Greater Houston Chapter of Team Rubicon. "Some of the homes that have the most damage, that might most need our services, have compromised structures. They’re literally off their foundations and not safe to work with."

Team Rubicon is an organization comprised of military veterans. They work to help people after disasters. The Greater Houston Chapter of Team Rubicon had 22 volunteers in northwest Houston 24 hours after the 4:30 a.m. explosion.

Team Rubicon deployed to neighborhoods, so did churches and other recovery groups. So the quick fixes, like boarding up windows and securing front doors, happened fast.

"There’s need still," Block said. "There’s a lot of need for permanent home repair."

But, those permanent repairs require help from insurance claims and there's still the potential legal battle between property owners and Watson Grinding.

And because of that, people like McKeehan are worried about what to do next.

"This is on a different level, because it was an actual blast. An explosion. It’s totally different."

