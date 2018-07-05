HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Here's some perspective: The 2018 hurricane season starts in less than a month.

The State of Texas reports more than 700 families in the Houston area are currently living in trailers provided by FEMA and 1,019 local families are still living in hotels.

Thousands of homeowners are struggling to afford home repairs 36 weeks after Hurricane Harvey.

In the North Hill Estates neighborhood, near Cypresswood and I-45, a home sits vacant. The flood water that damaged the single-story house is long gone, but the water line is still visible on the garage.

Pieces of grass are still stuck in a screen door. It's as if time has stood still since the historical flooding event on August 27, 2017.

"It’s quiet back here these days, and I like that. But, I miss my neighbors," said Tony Cavaliero. He's lived in North Hill since 2009, when he moved into one of Harris County's established neighborhoods. "And then Harvey happened. Yep, demolished the neighborhood."

When you drive along Whitewood Drive you'll see construction crews tackling homes, families living in campers parked in their driveway, FEMA trailers dotting the street and vacant homes.

"And then there’s folks like us that are living here, but still working on the property," said Cavaliero. His flood insurance is covering the cost of his home repairs. They're extensive, and hopefully will be completed in the next two months.

Cavaliero's neighbor across the street did not have flood insurance, so his neighbor demolished his home, leveled his property and hopes to build a new home in a neighborhood that Cavaliero says had never flooded before.

"I mean, about half the neighborhood flooded," he said of the estimated 500 home community. "Hey! I’m not worried about hurricane season. That was a fluke. That’s not happening again over here."

THIS. IS. HEARTBREAKING: 36 weeks after #Harvey, you can still see the water lines on this home. Neighbors say after it took in more than 3 feet of water, the homeowners moved out. Without flood insurance, they haven't been able to afford repairs. #khou11 #LifeAfterHarvey pic.twitter.com/j6JscSX9M6 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) May 7, 2018

