GALVESTON, Texas- People say they are rushing to Galveston after they saw photos of clear blue water along the shore.

Marine biologists say less mud flowed into the Gulf of Mexico, and for a moment, the water color changed.

But the current is changing and so is the color.

"We just heard that it was very clear and blue and we had to come down and see," said Sarah Holder, who drove in from Friendswood before it, "turns brown again."

The Texas Department of Transportation was hopeful people who ride its ferry connecting Galveston to the Bolivar Peninsula would sail through sapphire. But the clear blue conditions didn't make it to the terminal, which is along the northern most point of Galveston island.

"Maybe there’s some folks that are going down there because of the blue water," said Danny Perez who is a spokesman for TXDOT. "But we’re prepared, we’re ready to go. We’re ready to accommodate."

"It’s different. It’s a little bit clearer," said Shada Hamilton who tried to see the positive after driving to the island from Houston.

Photos of the temporary change in color have quickly spread through social media. Thursday, Brazoria County Parks tweeted out photos of its own beaches, like Follett's Beach, reminding Houston it too offers beautiful beaches.

The #BrazoriaCountyParks beaches are just as beautiful, right now! And, you can drive right onto ours.

