Families evacuate, head west away from Hurricane Laura

BAYTOWN, Texas — Families from East Texas and Louisiana are heading west, trying to get away from Hurricane Laura's path.

Wednesday, many made a quick pit stop at the Buc-ee’s gas station in Baytown. They were fueling up for the long road ahead.

Check it out...This is what it looks like at the Buc-ee's in Baytown. It's a busy gas station with families from East Texas/Louisiana trying to get away from #HurricaneLaura. The story on @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/AbEV24ERLH — Anayeli Ruiz (@AnayeliNews) August 26, 2020

I-10 was busy with traffic heading westbound, lots of RVs, trailers and boats. Families said they packed what they could grab, their pets, and just headed west.

Many families said they made the decision to leave after they saw Hurricane Laura upgrade from a Category 3 to 4.

"It looks like its actually going to get stronger before it gets weaker. And we just kind of took that into consideration when we made the decision to get out of harm's way," said Vester Thompson from Orange, Texas.

"Life is more important. So we just brought what we could, and that was it," said Carolyn Maple from Orange, Texas.