Neighbors help family escape house fire in NW Harris County, fire officials say

HOUSTON — A family is lucky to be alive after barely escaping a house fire that quickly spread to the attic early Monday morning.

Crews are still here reviewing the damage after finally putting it out.

The Northwest Volunteer Fire Department got word of a house fire on Bisley near Ella Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m. According to firefighters, everyone in the home was able to get out in one piece, thanks to their neighbors.

“It does sound like the neighbors were able to wake up the occupants and get them out safely,” Mike Jochins, with Northwest VFD, said.

Another neighbor shared how she was worried about the family, more specifically an elderly woman staying there.

“I was just about the lady that lived there, the older lady. I was just concerned about her. Well, the whole family really, but mostly here because she’s on a walker,” Gloria Lara, neighbor, said.

The older woman she’s talking about was taken to the hospital for medical reasons not linked to the house fire, officials said.