Don't fall for it! Houston Public Works warns of fake parking signs in Alief area

It is easy to see why someone would fall for the fake flyers that feature a city of Houston seal.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston Public Works is warning of fake parking signs circulating in the Alief area and what to look out for.

It is easy to see why someone would fall for the fake flyers. They feature a city of Houston seal stamped on the left side and at the top, in bold big letters it reads “official notice.”

The flyer goes on to say, “This is to call your attention to the change in parking restrictions.” There are also keywords like “violation” and “warning,” but the city says they are fake.

So, who is making these fake flyers and why? KHOU 11 News is trying to figure that out for you.

Just driving through a neighborhood along Newbrook Drive, there are a lot of cars parked along the street and in some cases, both sides of the streets making things tight for drivers.

Again, if you live in the Alief area and receive one of these notices, it's fake.