Harris County Toll Road Authority cracking down drivers with fake paper license plates

‘Tag, You’re It’ is a two-week campaign focused on both users and sellers of fake paper license plates. It starts Jan. 15.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Toll Road Authority is cracking down on drivers in vehicles with paper license plates as part of a new campaign called 'Tag, You're It."

Fake tags are often used to avoid toll and vehicle registration fees in addition to committing more serious offenses, including violent crimes, officials said.

HCTRA said these plates have also been used to trick unsuspecting car buyers into purchasing a vehicle that cannot be legally registered due to title or emission issues.

From now until February, more deputy constables will be hunting down drivers with fake paper license plates. It's not drivers, HCTRA will also be searching for sellers of illegal paper plates.

These individuals will then be brought to the attention of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Harris County Constable's Office and Houston Police Department.