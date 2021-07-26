Man pretending to be HPD officer sexually assaults woman near Midtown, police say

The victim was parked outside a church on W. Gray Street when the suspect approached her, according to court documents.

HOUSTON — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while pretending to be a Houston police officer appeared before a judge over the weekend, according to court documents.

Martin Hernandez, 32, is charged with felony sexual assault and impersonating a peace officer, according to court documents filed Friday.

Investigators said Hernandez assaulted the victim on May 29 in the parking lot of a church on W. Gray Street, near Victor Street and Cushing Street.

According to court documents, the woman had just left a bar when she stopped and parked in a grassy area. While she was inside her car, police said Hernandez approached her vehicle and told her to get out.

He was dressed in a Houston Police Department uniform as well as a bullet proof vest and holster, which had a gun, according to court documents. During the interaction, police said he also pretended to be calling for backup on a radio.

Investigators said he had the woman perform a field sobriety test, after which he told her she was intoxicated and should not be driving. At some point, police said Hernandez forced the victim into the backseat of her car where he is accused of sexually assaulting her. He then left.

The victim told investigators she followed the suspect's demands because she believed he was a police officer and she "did not want to get shot," court documents said.

Investigators said the woman went home after the alleged assault before going to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, where she underwent a sexual assault exam.

During the investigation, detectives learned Hernandez was a security guard for an independent company but was not an HPD employee.