Agents say they stopped fake COVID vaccine cards headed to Houston; also find Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine

Agents say they found four packages total, including the fake cards that were reportedly heading to Houston.

CHICAGO — Customs agents in Chicago said they stopped a shipment of counterfeit COVID vaccine cards that was to Houston. But that’s not all they found.

They also said they intercepted shipments of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

Agents made the discovery in packages at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in the international mail facility on Monday. They say two shipments, which originated in China, were on their way to homes in Houston and Seagraves, Texas. One of the packages said it contained PVC sleeves. The other – greeting cards.

But inside, agents said they found 41 suspected counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards between the two packages. Agents said the cards very closely resembled the official ones from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention but could tell they were fake because of the quality.

“Our CBP officers continue the fight against these crooks who are using this pandemic to make a profit by selling these fraudulent documents,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “I’m very proud that our officers are able to intercept these dangerous shipments and keep our communities safe.”

In another package from China, which claimed to be carrying beads, agents said they found the antiparasitic drug Ivermectin. If that drug sounds familiar, it should. Ivermectin was recently in the news as doctors warned people not to use it as a treatment for COVID, and that poison control was reporting cases in people who did.

They said they found one bottle with100 tablets of Ivermectin.