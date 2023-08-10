Faith & Blue Weekend brings police officers and congregation together at north Houston church

The National Faith & Blue Weekend was held at Green House International Church, attracting faith leaders from around the country.

HOUSTON — This Sunday marked the return of National Faith & Blue Weekend in north Houston.

Law enforcement is also staying vigilant following attacks in Israel and is beefing up protection for other faith groups.

Members of Green House International Church said they're inspired to share their faith with others.

“I foster teenage girls from 13 to 18, it’s something that’s a ministry to me,” said Yolanda Living Bailey.

She said some of the kids she fosters had previous run-ins with police in different cities.

At Sunday’s breakfast, Living Bailey said she saw that relationship improve in real-time.

“She’s had some experiences that were unfavorable. But since she’s been coming here, when one of the officers that does security here is hugging on her, she’s like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot to me,” she said.

That’s why Faith & Blue was founded with the help of Rev. Markel Hutchins, who traveled from Atlanta to be a part of Sunday’s lunch.

“The biggest need is relational reformation, officers need to be able to relate to the people they’re policing on a human level, you can’t police a community you know nothing about,” said Rev. Hutchins.

Hutchins said he’s also learned from civil rights leaders who were taught by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Meanwhile, law enforcement staying vigilant. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it is increasing security this weekend at other faith-based institutions. Additionally, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the city would increase security at synagogues following attacks in Israel.

“We will be doing religious center checks throughout Harris County and various areas where synagogues are located. We’ll make contact with the different organizations to let them know we support them,” said HCSO Major Earl Dean.

Pastor EA Deckard also led a prayer with the group following the breakfast. Faith & Blue is in its fourth year and hosts more than 4,000 community events all around the country.

Living Bailey said these events benefit all members of the community.

“It’ll help them to see we’re human as well as they are human,” she said.