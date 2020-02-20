HOUSTON — The hassle of having to wait in long lines the next time you go through a U.S. Customs and Border Protection checkpoint at Hobby Airport may be a thing of the past.

Hobby Airport is taking a big leap into the future by becoming the first in Texas to have full facial recognition technology for both arriving and departing international travelers.

The international terminal is now fully biometric.

“This is where you use your face as a passport," said Saba Abashawl, Houston Airport System Chief External Affairs Officer.

The technological milestone is expected to cut wait times in half.

KHOU

“Passengers will use their face to leave from and gain entry into the United States through Hobby," said Houston Aviation Director Mario Diaz.

Also, Abashawl said the process is more efficient and creates a more pleasant experience for passengers.

“Hobby Airport was poised to become the airport of the future. I think we have accomplished that today,” she said.

KHOU

So how does this new technology work?

Judson Murdock, Houston director of Field Operation for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said travelers walk up and an officer will take a picture.

KHOU

He said the facial recognition technology will match the new photo with a picture already on file from your passport, visa or resident alien card.

“Since 2018 CBP has used facial biometrics to interdict 250 impostors attempting to enter the United States using someone else’s document," Murdock said.

In addition, he said pictures of U.S. citizens are only stored for 12 hours and passengers who choose to opt out will be processed manually.

Diaz said the process is simple and will get people on their way faster.

RELATED: Allegiant Air is coming to Hobby Airport with seasonal fares starting as low as $33!

RELATED: Southwest Airlines opens its largest hangar in Houston