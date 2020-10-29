ExxonMobil to cut 1,900 jobs, primarily at management offices in Houston

The company said the reductions are the result of improving efficiency and reducing costs.

HOUSTON — ExxonMobil announced Thursday that it plans on cutting 1,900 jobs, primarily at its management offices in Houston.

The company said the reduction in employees, through voluntary and involuntary programs, is a result of "ongoing reorganizations and work-process changes that have been made over the past several years to improve efficiency and reduce costs."

The reductions are said to improve the company’s long-term cost competitiveness and ensure the company manages through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The impact of COVID-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil’s products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work," the company said on their website.

ExxonMobil said those who are affected by the layoffs will be provided with support, including severance and outplacement services.