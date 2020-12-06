Explosion levels Bar 5015 in the Houston Museum District

Police say since it happened after hours, it does not appear that anyone was inside the building at the time.

HOUSTON — A fire and explosion at a bar in the Houston Museum District shook homes miles away early Friday morning.

This happened just before 5 a.m. at Bar 5015 in the 5100 block of Almeda. Residents said the explosion could be felt as far away as the Texas Southern University campus.

Houston police said the explosion happened after the bar closed, so they don't believe anyone was inside. The bar had closed at 11 p.m.

A KHOU 11 News crew at the scene reports that the area is littered with debris from the explosion and smells of strong gas.

Police said they believe there's no threat to the public at this time. It has not been confirmed if gas was the cause of the explosion. Arson investigators are on scene now.

The explosion damaged several buildings nearby, including a soul food restaurant and a barbecue food truck that had a partnership with the bar. The food truck was destroyed in the explosion, the owner of the business said.

The owner of the food truck said the bar had just reopened a few weeks ago after doing some renovations. He added that the bar's owner is distraught and heartbroken over the loss.

Some residents in apartments nearby said the windows had been shattered during the explosion.

Motorists also advised to avoid the area as police have several streets closed off. The area between Wichita Street and Southmore Boulevard just west of Highway 288 is closed at this time.

