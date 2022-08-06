Police chief: Small explosion at Freeport LNG plant in Quintana

There are no reports of an evacuation or a shelter-in-place at this time.

QUINTANA, Texas — Emergency responders responded to the scene of a small explosion at a plant in Quintana Wednesday morning, according to Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey.

This happened at about 11:40 a.m. at the Freeport LNG plant.

No injuries were reported and no evacuation or shelter-in-place was issued.

The cause of the explosion is unknown but an investigation is underway.

We have a crew following this story and will have live updates on KHOU 11 News at 4 p.m. We will update this page once we learn more.