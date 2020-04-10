Explore Houston's vibrant flavors during Latin Restaurant Weeks

This year, Latin Restaurant Weeks coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month, and dozens of restaurants will be offering deals through Sunday.

HOUSTON — A lot of people often incorrectly assume Hispanic food equals Mexican food, but there are literally dozens of flavors and cultures to try right in our own backyard.

And now is the perfect time to tempt your taste buds during Latin Restaurant Weeks in Houston. The event is back for its second year and runs through Oct. 4.

At Tropical's Colombian Steakhouse, you can taste Colombia.

"You don't see chips. You don't see tortillas in our menu," said owner Alfonso Mancera. "For a lot of people now, they know what an 'empanada' is. Years ago, they were like, 'Empanada? What is that?'"

Colombian food is a Latin American cuisine growing in popularity in Houston but still unknown to a majority of people. Mancera wants to change that.

"The main dish in every Colombian restaurant anywhere -- New York, Florida, Houston, Chicago -- is the bandeja paisa," Mancera said.

Bandeja paisa is a loaded dish with carne asada, rice, beans, sausage, pork rind, avocado, arepa and a fried egg. It's not for those counting calories, but is jam packed with flavor. It's just the beginning of a menu with options you're bound to enjoy.

"Just come and visit us and if you don't like it let me know, and I'll take care of you," Mancera said.

Colombian cuisine is just the beginning of what there is to explore in Houston. You can get an authentic taste of Cuba at Cafe Piquet.

"They come in here to experience, and that's what they get," said co-owner Nelly Piquet.

"It's about food and family," said co-owner Cristina Benitez. "It's a big part of Latin, Hispanic culture."

This Houston staple has been cooking up Cuban fare since 1996. Favorites like ropa vieja, a tasty shredded beef, rice and beans, tostones and handmade beef empanadas bring in all types of people to the restaurant.

"So many cultures from so many countries, and we all just blend together," Piquet said.

Piquet calls it a comingling of beautiful people. Their doors always open to those wanting a taste of something new.

"Don't feel threatened. We want you to come in, ask questions," Benitez said. "We love to guide people. It makes it even more fun for us."

And of course, you can't forget dessert. At Sweets by Belen in southwest Houston, you'll want to indulge.

"Few years back, I took a leap of faith. Now we have this store," said owner Belen Bailey.

This former high school teacher from Peru now bakes full time, serving up authentic Peruvian and Latin American desserts off one of Houston's most diverse corridors.

"This is the mini United Nations corner here at the store," Bailey said.

You can satisfy that sweet tooth with dulce de leche alfajores, mango cheesecakes, Peruvian strawberry habanero-infused chocolates, guava tarts and passion fruit pavlovas.

Trust me when I tell you it is all good. And that's not even a tenth of her menu. It's all unique and whipped up daily.

"We just have a really good mix of colors, flavors, aromas that we bring here to Houston," Bailey said.

These are just three examples of Hispanic-owned businesses offering you flavors from across the globe without ever leaving Houston. And through Oct. 4, the deals are too sweet and savory to pass up.

For more information on these three restaurants, their offers and other participating restaurants during Latin Restaurant week, click here.