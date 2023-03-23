x
The most expensive home on the market this month is in Houston

A Houston mansion tops the list of most expensive homes in Texas this month.
Credit: HAR.com

HOUSTON — Everything is bigger in Texas, right?

That's definitely the case when it comes to the price tag on a Houston home that hit the market this month.

At $36,000,000, the home at 100 Carnarvon Drive is the most expensive listing in the state in March. Click on this link for more photos.

It has 8 bedrooms and 8 full bathrooms (4 half baths). The house is more than 26,000 square feet and is nestled on a 2.33-acre lot in west Houston near the intersection of Memorial Drive and the West Loop.

The house was built in 2002and the listing agent is Gigi Huang.

Credit: HAR.com
Credit: HAR.com

Other listings

Besides the Carnarvon house, several other seven-figure dwellings hit the market this month.

Three Dallas-area homes were listed between $11,000,000 and $15,000,000. Click on the links below for photos.

Here's a look at the other six homes that made the list:

