The most expensive home on the market this month is in Houston

A Houston mansion tops the list of most expensive homes in Texas this month.

HOUSTON — Everything is bigger in Texas, right?

That's definitely the case when it comes to the price tag on a Houston home that hit the market this month.

At $36,000,000, the home at 100 Carnarvon Drive is the most expensive listing in the state in March. Click on this link for more photos.

It has 8 bedrooms and 8 full bathrooms (4 half baths). The house is more than 26,000 square feet and is nestled on a 2.33-acre lot in west Houston near the intersection of Memorial Drive and the West Loop.

The house was built in 2002and the listing agent is Gigi Huang.

Other listings

Besides the Carnarvon house, several other seven-figure dwellings hit the market this month.

Three Dallas-area homes were listed between $11,000,000 and $15,000,000. Click on the links below for photos.