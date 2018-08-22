KATY – A KHOU photojournalist found an exotic creature on his way to work. Wildlife experts believe the animal is from South America and is someone’s pet.

The Houston SPCA makes room for baby squirrels and, in the past, a brown bear. However, when it comes to the squeaking, purring, exotic furry creature found in KHOU Photographer Brad Driver’s yard, the largest animal protection group on the Gulf Coast has questions.

“It’s certainly not a native animal,” Julie Kuenstle, Vice President for Communications for Houston SPCA said. “It might possibly be a Patagonian Mara but we would need to see it in person.”

On his way to work, Driver noticed the animal next to his driveway. He recorded video thinking what seemed to be a wild animal on the run.

“It didn’t go away,” Driver said. “So I got a little closer. It actually approached me, sniffing my hand and it seemed like was hungry.”

So he fed it carrots and water. Then, Driver turned to Google. The animal appears to be a rodent from Argentina called the Patagonian Mara. To confirm that, wildlife veterinarians at the SPCA said they would need to have the animal in their custody and work with Houston’s Zoo.

“We would check out the animal, check out its health,” Kuenstle said. “We would probably have to determine what the next steps are.”

It may or may not be something that can return to someone’s home, depending on state law, Kuenstle said.

Driver would love to see the pet reunited with its owner. He kept the animal safe at his home until late Tuesday night. A0n exotic animal rescue group eventually picked up the animal.

