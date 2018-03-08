BAYTOWN, Texas - A Baytown man’s dash camera was rolling when he says a Houston Police officer, driving recklessly to lunch, almost caused an accident.

On any given day in Houston, it’s not a big surprise to see a few drivers behaving badly. However, George Stewart says he was surprised when those drivers turned out to be cops.

Stewart was driving to Pluckers off Shepherd when two Houston Police vehicles in the center lane made a sharp left turn in front of Stewart, cutting him off.

“If I hadn’t been paying attention and started slowing down when I did, I would have definitely hit the cop car in the side, no doubt," he said. "I thought they might have been going to an emergency.”

About 30 seconds after the dangerous maneuver, the video shows both police vehicles turn into the Pluckers restaurant parking lot, which is where Stewart was going to lunch with his friends. Perplexed, he confronted the officer about his driving.

“'Hey what was that?’” Stewart recalled. “’You just did an illegal turn.’ And he just smiled real big, looked at his friends and kind of chuckled about it and kind of shrugged his shoulders. It's reckless for them to have the attitude that they are above the law.”

KHOU 11 legal analyst Gerald Treece says the only exception is when responding to an emergency.

“Then they hit their sirens, turn on their lights, then they can violate laws. He has higher duties to obey the laws if he’s going to enforce the laws," Treece said.

Stewart says that wasn’t the case.

“They were all inside, laid-back, eating hot wings. If the roles were reversed I know I would’ve gotten a ticket," he said.

KHOU contacted the Houston Police Department for a response and was told the department is aware of the video and the incident is being looked into.

