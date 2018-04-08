HOUSTON - A man who once called himself a longtime friend of murder suspect Joseph Pappas says he will sleep easier tonight knowing that Pappas is no longer a threat.

David Morefield is the man who first warned that Pappas may have had more than one target in mind and provided some insight into who Pappas was.

“Twenty years of knowing the guy,” Morefield said. “Great guy. And then, all of a sudden...murderer.”

EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Pappas told friend he has a hit list

Over the past two weeks, very few people have watched the manhunt for Pappas quite Morefield.

“When I saw the picture, I about fell out of my chair,” he said, describing the day Houston Police named Pappas as the suspect in Dr. Mark Hausknecht’s murder.

Until last week, Morefield called Pappas a friend. They met in 1998 at a shooting range.

“I was in college, and he was a police officer and kind of trained me a little bit on the side," he said. "Joe was very pleasant, very mild-mannered. Didn’t smoke, didn’t drink, didn’t cuss...lived a clean life. When he was hanging out with us, he was just one of the guys.”

A guy who investigators say held a 20-year grudge against Dr. Hausknecht who was caring for Pappas’ mother when she died.

Morefield said Pappas never talked about his family or any other relationship expect for some bullies from high school.

“Those are the people that he had said, ‘Karma's a bitch, and what goes around comes around. And one of these days, they’ll have their day of reckoning,’” he said.

Knowing the outcome, that comment is chilling to Morefield, as are some other observations.

“His physical stature was something that he was very self-conscious about,” Morefield said. “In hindsight, I can look back and say, wow, this guy had kind of a Napoleon complex and was always out to prove that he’s not the little weak guy.

“He was obsessive compulsive when it came to training. I mean, he was very dedicated to what he was doing. So I’m just glad that all of it stopped before anybody else was hurt or killed."

Morefield last saw Pappas about six months ago when they ran into each other. He says they hugged and planned to catch up and that everything seemed normal.

As to when something very dangerous switched on in Pappas' mind is still a mystery.

