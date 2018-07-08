NEW CANEY, Texas - The CEO of a new Houston-area water park is speaking exclusively with KHOU 11 News to answer questions about years of delays plaguing the park’s opening.

Big Rivers Water Park continues to sell annual passes even though the park was scheduled to open in June.

Some purchasers of the passes told KHOU they were angry because of the latest delay.

“My family and the other families involved, we’ve put in all of our time and wealth into this project,” said Grand Texas Development CEO Monty Galland. "We created this project because we wanted to do good for our families in this community to give them something to do. So it’s very disheartening when somebody takes that and tries to make it something nefarious.”

Construction continued at a rapid pace when KHOU was given a tour Tuesday.

Galland says he has learned his lesson about giving a firm opening date but hopes the water park will start receiving customers within the next 30 days.

“When we were giving dates, we did it based on vendors and so forth,” Galland said. "Some of our vendors and some of contractors have done a great job, others not so much.”

The project is enormous, composed of hundreds of acres in New Caney which include a water park, nature preserve and -- someday -- a theme park.

Galland promises zip lines, free falls, a lazy river, wave pool, rides and much more.

But some anxious customers frustrated by delays have already asked for their money back. Some customers who spoke with KHOU say they asked for refunds for their annual passes when the water park did not open in June.

Galland says the water park will honor any refund now and says each delay has been unexpected.

“Nobody has been as frustrated with the delays as I,” Galland said.

The annual passes purchased now for less than $70 are valid for 365 days from the date of their first use. Galland says the passes also can be used for discounts at a nearby racetrack and for rides when the water park opens.

© 2018 KHOU