Harris County will offer free legal help to those facing eviction

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County is launching a program to offer free legal help to those who are facing eviction.
Neighborhood Defender Services and Lone Star Legal Aid will begin taking applications for those who need assistance on April 10.
The Eviction Defense Program allows qualifying tenants in Harris County to meet with an attorney or legal representative at the court where their eviction case will be held.
Households with an income at or below 300% of the current Federal Poverty Guideline or below 65% of the Area Median Income can qualify for legal assistance, including those who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program comes as Harris County tries to maximize the impact of its rental assistance funding from the pandemic. For more information, you can contact Neighborhood Defender Services at 210-952-9259 or Lone Star Legal Aid at 713-652-0077.