Harris County will offer free legal help to those facing eviction

Residents dealing with an eviction notice can soon apply for help. Here's how you can sign up.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County is launching a program to offer free legal help to those who are facing eviction.

Neighborhood Defender Services and Lone Star Legal Aid will begin taking applications for those who need assistance on April 10.

The Eviction Defense Program allows qualifying tenants in Harris County to meet with an attorney or legal representative at the court where their eviction case will be held.

Households with an income at or below 300% of the current Federal Poverty Guideline or below 65% of the Area Median Income can qualify for legal assistance, including those who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.