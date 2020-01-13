*EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from last year's Chevron Houston Marathon.*

This weekend is Houston Marathon Week which includes the annual Chevron Houston Marathon, Aramco Houston Half Marathon and We Are Houston 5K.

With that being said, be prepared for A LOT of street closures in and around central Houston -- starting as early as Thursday, Jan. 16.

WE ARE HOUSTON 5K

The We Are Houston 5K takes place on Saturday, Jan 18.

Race starts at 8 a.m. (wheelchair start is at 7:50 a.m.)

Several streets between downtown Houston and Midtown including, Fannin, San Jacinto and Lamar, will be closed from 7-9:30 a.m.

CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON & ARAMCO HOUSTON HALF MARATHON

The Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon takes place on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Early athletes with disabilities will start their race at 6:50 a.m. The Marathon and Half Marathon begins at 7:01 a.m.

Street closures for these races begin as early as 5:45 a.m. Sunday. Once runners have completed their pass through each area, streets will reopen.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes that avoid the course.

Race participants should arrive as early (before 5:30 a.m.) to allow for traffic and parking.

For more information on the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon including driving directions from your neighborhood, click here.

Marathon Course Closures

Congress from Crawford to Smith

Smith from Congress to Franklin

Franklin from Smith to Washington (all lanes except one westbound curb lane)

Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)

Heights/Waugh (southbound) from Washington to West Gray

West Gray/Inwood from Waugh to Kirby

Kirby (northbound) from Inwood to San Felipe

Kirby (southbound) from San Felipe to Bissonnet

Bissonnet from Kirby to Montrose

Mandell (southbound) from Bissonnet to Sunset

Sunset from Mandell to Main St.

Main St. to University Blvd.

University Blvd. from Greenbriar to Weslayan

Weslayan (from University to Bissonnet

Weslayan (northbound) from Bissonnet to Westpark

Westpark from Weslayan to 610 Service Rd. (all lanes closed except one westbound lane from Newcastle to 610/59 northbound feeder road)

Newcastle from Westpark to I-69 Service Rd. (all lanes except one southbound lane of Newcastle)

Post Oak Blvd. (northbound) from Richmond to San Felipe

San Felipe (westbound) from Post Oak Blvd. to Tanglewood Rd.

Tanglewood Rd. (northbound) from San Felipe to Chimney Rock Rd.

Chimney Rock Rd. (northbound) from Tanglewood to Woodway Dr.

Chimney Rock Rd. (southbound) from Woodway Dr. to Memorial Dr.

Memorial Dr. (westbound) from Chimney Rock Rd. to Loop 610

Memorial Dr. (eastbound) from Loop 610 to Shepherd

Shepherd (all lanes under overpass) from Memorial Dr. to Allen Parkway

Allen Parkway from Shepherd to Bagby

Dallas from Allen Parkway to Bagby

Bagby from Dallas to Lamar

Lamar from Bagby to Avenida de las Americas

Avenida de las Americas from Polk to Rusk

PARKING INFORMATION

Parking is available at privately owned surface lots and parking garages around the George R. Brown Convention Center and many areas in and around downtown Houston.

NOTE: The Chevron Houston Marathon does not control parking hours or prices. Be prepared to pay cash to the lot attendants.

BEST SPOTS TO WATCH THE RACES

Several mile markers on the race route offer an opportunity for spectators to pitch a chair, park their cooler and cheer on their favorite runner.

1. Mile 1: Marathon Elvis, Washington & Sabine

The King of Rock & Roll, or the King of Race Day entertainment? We’ll let you be the judge. Elvis has been a staple at mile one of the Chevron Houston Marathon for more than a decade, so be sure to take in the tunes as he serenades the runners through their ﬁrst steps of the race

2. Mile 2: Houston Fire Station 6, Washington & Larkin

Fueled by Fire, driven by Courage – Houston Fire Station 6, is home to the larger than life American Flag that runners pass in the early stages of their race. If you’re feeling patriotic or need a good photo op for Instagram, this is a spot you’ll want to capture! BONUS: you’ll see your runners pass by early enough to make a quick jump across the bayou to see them head toward the ﬁnish line too!

3. Mile 4: Katy High School Drumline, West Gray & McDuffie

Repeatedly voted into the top five of Houston Marathon HOOPLA Stations, you’ll hear the beats of the Katy High School Drumline, long before you see them! That Roarin’ Band from Tigerland is the oldest band in the Katy ISD and that experience definitely shows. We dare you to stage your support crew here and not break out a dance move or two.

4. Mile 6: Caporales San Simon Houston – Bolivian Dancers, Westheimer & Kirby

Begin your cultural tour of Houston

with the Caporales San Simon Houston Bolivian Dancers! Rich in tradition, history and skill, the spectating crowds and runners alike will undoubtedly be drawn to their energy!

For more spectator spots, click here.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

City officials encourage all attendees to be vigilant about what is going on around you.

If you see something suspicious, SAY SOMETHING! Call 911 or call iWatch Houston Hotline at 1-855-492-8244.

