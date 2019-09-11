HOUSTON — Are you headed to the Astroworld Festival today?

If so, here’s everything you need to know to ensure a stress-free, good time! *thank us later*

Festival gates open at noon. No tickets will be available for purchase at the festival. There is NO RE-ENTRY into the festival.

PARKING INFORMATION

Parking gates open at 9 a.m.

The Green Lot (Premium Parking) is $30/vehicle – CASH ONLY. Vehicles should enter at Gate 13

All other parking lots at NRG Park (Blue, Maroon, Orange and Red) is $20/vehicle – CASH ONLY

There is a designated pick up and drop off area for Uber, Lyft, Taxi and Limo

Bike parking will be available near the festival site

There are METRO bus drops near the festival at Main Street, Kirby Street and Westridge.

WHAT CAN I BRING?

Fanny packs no larger than 5.5 inches x 4.5 inches

Small clutch purse no larger than 5.5 inches x 4.5 inches

One-gallon clear zip-top bag

Drawstring/clear backpacks with one additional pocket

Cameras must be a non-professional camera with non-removable lens

Reusable water bottle (20oz) or CamelBaks (must be empty upon entry)

Ponchos/small umbrellas, strollers

WHAT’S NOT ALLOWED

No iPads, tablets, Go-Pro cameras, professional cameras or recording devices

No selfie sticks or inflatable objects

No chairs, coolers, wagons, tens

No outside food or drinks

No bicycles, scooters, skateboards, etc. inside the festival gates

No backpacks or large purses por bags

Posters, banners, or signs cannot be on sticks or poles

CLICK HERE to view the festival line-up.

For more information on the festival visit astroworldfest.com and follow @astroworldfest and @NRGPark on all social platforms.

