HOUSTON — Are you headed to the Astroworld Festival today?
If so, here’s everything you need to know to ensure a stress-free, good time! *thank us later*
Festival gates open at noon. No tickets will be available for purchase at the festival. There is NO RE-ENTRY into the festival.
PARKING INFORMATION
- Parking gates open at 9 a.m.
- The Green Lot (Premium Parking) is $30/vehicle – CASH ONLY. Vehicles should enter at Gate 13
- All other parking lots at NRG Park (Blue, Maroon, Orange and Red) is $20/vehicle – CASH ONLY
- There is a designated pick up and drop off area for Uber, Lyft, Taxi and Limo
- Bike parking will be available near the festival site
- There are METRO bus drops near the festival at Main Street, Kirby Street and Westridge.
WHAT CAN I BRING?
- Fanny packs no larger than 5.5 inches x 4.5 inches
- Small clutch purse no larger than 5.5 inches x 4.5 inches
- One-gallon clear zip-top bag
- Drawstring/clear backpacks with one additional pocket
- Cameras must be a non-professional camera with non-removable lens
- Reusable water bottle (20oz) or CamelBaks (must be empty upon entry)
- Ponchos/small umbrellas, strollers
WHAT’S NOT ALLOWED
- No iPads, tablets, Go-Pro cameras, professional cameras or recording devices
- No selfie sticks or inflatable objects
- No chairs, coolers, wagons, tens
- No outside food or drinks
- No bicycles, scooters, skateboards, etc. inside the festival gates
- No backpacks or large purses por bags
- Posters, banners, or signs cannot be on sticks or poles
CLICK HERE to view the festival line-up.
For more information on the festival visit astroworldfest.com and follow @astroworldfest and @NRGPark on all social platforms.
