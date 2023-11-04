The Richmond Fire Department said the fire is at a warehouse on NW F Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Ind. — Several departments are battling a large warehouse fire in Richmond.

Wayne County Emergency Management said the fire is at 358 NW F St. in Richmond.

Richmond Mayor David Snow said the fire is at a plastics recycling processing facility. He told 13News the fire started in a tractor-trailer onsite and spread to the rest of the facility.

Tuesday evening, Richmond Fire Department Chief Tim Brown said firefighters were able to contain the fire before it jumped to a nearby neighborhood.

He said nothing at this point indicates foul play was involved in starting the massive fire.

"It's probably the largest fire I've seen in my career," Brown said.

Brown added that one firefighter was treated and released from the hospital after injuring his ankle while fighting the fire. Snow said earlier that no other injuries had been reported.

Emergency crews are asking anyone within a half-mile of the fire location to evacuate. Those outside of the half-mile radius are asked to shelter in place and turn off HVAC units.

"The smoke is definitely toxic," Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones said. "It's going to burn a few days. It's a big enough fire, it's not just going to be tonight."

The Indiana State Police and Wayne County Sheriff's Department are assisting with evacuations.

We are pulling into Richmond now. The smoke from this warehouse fire is billowing out quickly into the air @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/gZJl0M3SHu — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) April 11, 2023

A temporary shelter has been opened at Bethesda Ministries at 2200 Peacock Rd. in Richmond for those who have been displaced from the evacuation zone.