Plastic surgeons offer 'ethnic rhinoplasties' to enhance people's looks without losing cultural features

“I didn’t want to look like anyone else. I wanted to look like me, but a new and improved version of me,” said a woman who underwent an ethnic rhinoplasty.

Example video title will go here for this video

Millions of people undergo cosmetic surgery every year, but there’s been a shift in the industry to enhance people’s looks while preserving their culture.

Dr. Anthony Brissett, director of the facial plastic surgery division at Houston Methodist, specializes in what’s called “ethnic rhinoplasties."

He said a decade ago, plastic surgery was dictated by western norms of beauty, but that is changing.

“What I began seeing was patients of ethnic backgrounds who had plastic surgery or rhinoplasty were then coming to me saying, ‘I don’t look like my family, I don’t look like my friends, I don’t look like myself. Can you bring my culture back?’” Dr. Brissett explained.

After years of contemplation and dozens of visits to doctor’s offices, Kisha Peters decided to move forward with ethnic rhinoplasty.

“I didn’t want my nose to be the first thing you see when you looked at me. My nose was very wide. It was the size of my mouth,” Peters said. “I didn’t want to look like anyone else. I wanted to look like me, but a new and improved version of me.”

Dr. Brissett changed the appearance of her nose while keeping her racial and cultural features intact.

He said ethnic rhinoplasties are becoming more common as more people from diverse backgrounds opt for plastic surgery.