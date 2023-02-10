North America's first Gandhi museum opens in Houston

A dream that began back in 2016, the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston is a state-of-the-art facility in southwest Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston is now home to the first Gandhi museum in North America.

The Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston held its grand opening on Monday.

In May, KHOU 11 News got a first look at the free-standing museum dedicated to the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Mahatma Gandhi, and his legacy.

A dream that began back in 2016, the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston is a state-of-the-art facility that sits on 3 acres in southwest Houston off Riceville School Road.

It’s also the only museum in America dedicated to preserving and promoting Gandhi's legacy and his teaching of non-violent conflict resolution.

Several local dignitaries attended the museum's opening ceremony.

There were also two very special guests, including Gandhi’s grandson, Dr. Rajmohan Gandhi.

"I’m happy because he has a new museum that will encourage humanity to get beyond hate, violence and supremacy," Gandhi said.

Isaac Newton Farris Jr., Martin Luther King Jr.'s nephew, flew in from Atlanta to attend the event.

"This museum ... the great Mahatma's philosophy is desperately needed in America today, and so I certainly had to be part of this," Farris said.

Those in charge of the museum went on to say EGMH will be a museum where people of all diverse backgrounds can come together and learn stories of leaders who made profound social changes, through peaceful means.