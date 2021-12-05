Family of missing mother Erica Hernandez gathers at pond where her SUV was found

“I appreciate everybody. Every post. Every share. Every prayer. Every thought. Every kind word," Erica's sister says.

HOUSTON — The family of missing Houston mother Erica Hernandez gathered overnight at the Pearland pond where her SUV was found on Tuesday.

The body of the person inside the vehicle has not been confirmed.

Erica’s sister, Ashley Hernandez, along with other family members, police and dozens have volunteers have been searching for Erica since she went missing April 18.

“I appreciate everybody. Every post. Every share. Every prayer. Every thought. Every kind word," she said Tuesday.

Erica's SUV was pulled from the water on Tuesday, and authorities covered it with a black tarp as the investigation continued.

The GMC was found in a pond near the intersection of Reflection Bay and North Clear Lake. Investigators offered condolences to Hernandez's family but said they are waiting for an autopsy and positive identification before announcing that it is her body.

Investigators said information from the FBI led them to the pond in Pearland. That's where they found evidence suggesting the vehicle struck a curb and went into the water. It may have been there since the night the mother was reported missing, police said.

Prior to looking in the Pearland pond, authorities looked at other waterways and parks, including one in Missouri City.

The woman's sister said this Pearland location is not a place they know, and the family has been trying to figure out why Erica Hernandez would have been there.