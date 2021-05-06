Earlier this week, electronic billboards and banners started going up around Houston.

HOUSTON — Nearly three weeks after she disappeared, the search for Houston mother Erica Hernandez continued Thursday.

Search teams and volunteers with Texas EquuSearch are now focused in on Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City. At 9 a.m. they started looking over the area by foot and boat.

EquuSearch officials said they are eliminating any possible locations in their search for the mother, age 40.

Earlier this week, electronic billboards and banners started going up around Houston. Family and friends are hoping to get as many people as possible to know and remember Hernandez’s face.

She was last seen in southwest Houston on April 17.

Investigators said they first started the search for Hernandez in Fort Bend County after receiving a tip, but that search returned no results. They’ve also looked around the mother’s neighborhood.

The FBI has also started to help in the search.

Police believe Hernandez could be anywhere because her SUV is also missing.

She was wearing a teal v-neck t-shirt, jeans, and teal/black tennis shoes at the time of her disappearance. Erica has waist length, dark brown hair with highlights, a nose piercing on the right side, wears glasses, and has three koala bears tattooed on her left shoulder blade. Erica was driving a black, 2020 GMC Acadia with Texas license plates MKJ-3303.