ERCOT's warning to conserve energy concerns Houstonians

The company fears demand will outweigh supply which could result in widespread power outages.

For many in Houston who went through February’s winter storm, going without power is a worst-case scenario in extreme weather.

For example, whether you’re working outside or just out for a stroll with your best friend, having to go outside in this scorching heat is rough.

“I try and stay inside as much as possible,” Tracey Gilliland said.

High temperatures have air conditioners in overdrive trying to keep homes cool.

“With a 101-year-old house, sometimes it’s challenging to have good A/C going all the time but I’m hopeful that ERCOT and the regulatory agencies are really going to make a point of making sure that we’re prepared,” Gilliland said.

So, the possibility of going without power for any period of time would be brutal for residents who are trying to stay cool.

Alan Douglas went without power during February’s winter storm for several days. He doesn’t want to experience that again.

“Well I’m hopeful and preparing as well as I can which isn’t a whole lot you can do if you don’t have a home generator,” Douglas said.

ERCOT urges residents to do their part to conserve energy as demand skyrockets.

Craig Schofer, who also lost power during the winter storm said, “We don’t have our temperature way down or anything like that. It’s about all you can do.”

Some people are worried about what the next few months will bring.